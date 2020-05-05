A council has been ridiculed after issuing coronavirus advice telling people: ‘The safest person to have sex with is yourself’.
Bath and North East Somerset Council posted the unusual message on social media.
B&NES tweeted: ”The safest person to have sex with is yourself!
“If you’re having sex with someone else, use a condom.
“Kissing can transmit Covid-19, so avoid kissing or having sex with someone who is unwell.
“You don’t have to have sex with someone to show them you care.”
Socially distance
Government guidance instructs people to socially distance to stop the spread of coronavirus.
But there has not been any official restrictions on having unprotected sex with a healthy member of the same household.
One person called BANES’ tweet “wholly inappropriate” online.
They said: “Personally I feel an official local council Twitter site telling people to have sex with themselves could have, at least, been better put!”
Another person added: “Dear BANES mind your own biz about my sex life and come and take my bins which weren’t emptied last week.”
