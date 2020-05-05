A council has been ridiculed after issuing coronavirus advice telling people: ‘The safest person to have sex with is yourself’.

Bath and North East Somerset Council posted the unusual message on social media.

B&NES tweeted: ”The safest person to have sex with is yourself!

“If you’re having sex with someone else, use a condom.

“Kissing can transmit Covid-19, so avoid kissing or having sex with someone who is unwell.

“You don’t have to have sex with someone to show them you care.”

Credit;SWNS

Socially distance

Government guidance instructs people to socially distance to stop the spread of coronavirus.

But there has not been any official restrictions on having unprotected sex with a healthy member of the same household.

One person called BANES’ tweet “wholly inappropriate” online.

They said: “Personally I feel an official local council Twitter site telling people to have sex with themselves could have, at least, been better put!”

Another person added: “Dear BANES mind your own biz about my sex life and come and take my bins which weren’t emptied last week.”

