The Urban Dictionary has coined the term “covidiot” to describe those who go against public health advice amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The definition reads: “Someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health or safety.

“A person who hoards goods, denying them from their neighbours.”

(Urban Dictionary/PA)

The online dictionary gives examples of how the phrase can be used, including: “Did you see that covidiot with 300 rolls of toilet paper in his basket?”

The new definition has been voted up hundreds of times by users of the website.

At a Downing Street press conference, NHS England National Medical Director Stephen Powis said people stockpiling essentials including food, medicine, and toilet paper “should be ashamed”.