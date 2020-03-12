A teenage ‘Del Boy’ was suspended from school yesterday – after being caught selling a squirt of handwash to fellow pupils at 50p a go.

Enteprising Oliver Cooper, 13, picked up the £1.60 tub of Johnson’s child hand wash from a Tesco store as he waited for the school bus.

He offered a squirt to his mates, who suggested he could charge people to use the cleansing product.

But after earning himself a quick £9 – a cool £7.40 profit – the youngster fell foul of killjoy school staff when he offered his potentially-life saving cream to a teacher.

Oliver, who attends Dixon’s Unity Academy in Leeds, West Yorks., was sent home from school for the day for breaching rules.

Credit;SWNS

Staff called his mum Jenny Tompkins, 32, to ask for consent to send him home from school.

In a Facebook post earlier today, Jenny posted about Oliver’s exploits.

She wrote: “This is a picture of my teenage son just getting in from school.

“Why is he getting in from school at 10:53am you ask? Schools don’t finish until 3pm.

“Well the little turd has just been expelled from school for the day after been caught charging students 50p a squirt for hand sanitiser to protect themselfs from the bloody corona virus!! (sic)

“Very hard to discipline this behaviour when his dad phones him from work to call him a f**ing legend.”

Later, the mum-of-seven added: “Edit. I can’t keep up with the comments. For those asking, he made £9! He bought a multipack of Doritos and saving the rest to buy a kebab later.”

Oliver said he had been listening to the news on his phone and their concerns about coronavirus when he decided to buy the hand wash.

He said: “I usually listen to music on the way to school on my phone, but it’s broke, so I’ve been using an old Nokia and all I can listen to is the radio.

“They’ve been going on about the coronavirus and how important hand sanitiser and washing your hands is.

“So before the bus came, I bought a tub of hand wash from Tesco and offered to it my mates.

Credit;SWNS

“They gave me the idea that I could charge for it, so I did.

“Other people at school sell stuff like chewing gum, if somebody wants something, they will pay for it.

“Loads of people wanted this.”

Oliver now faces a day in isolation followed by a two-hour detention.

He added: “It’s ridiculous really.

“I asked the teacher if they wanted any and she said ‘no, I’ve already got some, but you’re not allowed to do that’.”

Mum Jenny, a care assistant, said she tried to tell Oliver off, but his step-dad Andrew Tompkins, 24, called him from work to say praise his entrepreneurial spirit.

Jenny, a mum-of-seven, said: “I don’t think it’s an excludable offence.

“I told him off so that when we go into school, I can tell his head of year that I have told him it’s wrong.

“I think they see it as him exploiting a situation, but his step dad called him a legend halfway through me telling him off so that put a stop to it.

“He’s like my little Del Boy, I won’t be punishing him any further. He’ll do what he has to at school, but that’s it.”

Oliver bought a multi-pack of Doritos on his way home from school and planned to spend the rest of his profit on a donner kebab for his tea.

Related – Neighbours host ‘Coronavirus party’ complete with hazmat suits & ‘Quarantini’ booze