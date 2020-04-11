Coronavirus conspiracy nuts were blasted for setting fire to another 5G phone mast in the early hours of today (Fri).

Firefighters were called to tackle a mast which had been torched on Coleshill Road, in Chelmsley Wood, Birmingham, at 12.30am on Friday (10/4).

West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service tweeted pictures of the 80ft mast which was engulfed in flames as they revealed the attack was being treated as arson.

Fire station

The Sheldon Fire Station crew tweeted: “Mobile phone mast well alight in Chelmsley Wood. Do people really think 5G is the cause of COVID-19?”

Credit;SWNS

The attack comes after vandals torched Birmingham’s EE phone mast in Spring Road, Tyseley, on April 2.

Since then four more 5G phone masts have been set on fire across the UK in suspected arson attacks following fake “radiation” claims.

The theory originated after a video filmed at a US health conference claimed Africa was not as affected by the disease because it is “not a 5G region”.

The myth was quickly debunked after the World Health Organisation confirmed there were thousands of Covid-19 cases in Africa.

The government has also confirmed there is “no evidence to suggest that 5G has anything to do with Covid-19”.

Related – 17 best reactions to the 5G Coronavirus conspiracy theory



