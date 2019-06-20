A Christian teen spent 30 days with no food or water between sunrise and sunset to show support for a classmate who was fasting for Ramadan.

Amoy Grant, 14, kept the fast for the Holy month in solidarity with Muslim friend Mohammad Kawsar, 14.

Amoy decided to take up the challenge, despite coming from a Christian background, because she didn’t want to tempt her friend by eating in front of him.

She used an online calculator to show what time the sunset and rose to make sure she kept to the rules, sometimes going up to 17 hours without food or water.

The pair, who both live in Hackney, east London and attend Haggerston School celebrated the end of Ramadan with a special Eid meal in their school canteen.

Amoy said: “We usually sit together to eat and I knew how hard it would be for him to watch me eat so I decided that I would do it as well.

“Until you do it, you have no idea how hard it is because you only have a very short window in which to eat.

“But I was determined to do it because I wanted to be supportive of my friend and stick to the rules. It was hard but I’m so glad I did it.

Mohammad describes Amoy as an “amazing friend” and said he was he was really proud of her for keeping the fast.

He said: “She is an incredible friend to do that for me and with me. It is really hard seeing your school friends eat when you can’t so to have that support was just amazing.

“I was so proud of her that she was able to keep the fast because obviously I know how hard it is to do. It’s amazing that she did it.

“As Muslims we do it to celebrate the holiest month in the calendar but also to bring attention to those in the world who don’t have enough to eat.”

Haggerston School headteacher Ciara Emmerson said: “We hear so many negative stories about young people that it is really worth highlighting the loyalty, tolerance and empathy that we see from our students day in, day out.

“Amoy is a great example to others, young and old, but most of all, she is a lovely friend who is prepared to make sacrifices to help and support others.”