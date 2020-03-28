A community carer whose car broke down at the side of a road was pleasantly surprised when police officers pulled over and change her tyre.

While on patrol yesterday, officers from the Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team in Derbyshire came across the stricken care worker unable to make her appointments.

The nurse, from Senescence Care Agency, suffered a flat tyre on her way to support vulnerable people and their families.

PC Mark Williams and PCSO Janis Naylor, from Derbyshire Police, stopped to give her a hand, fixing the problem and getting her back on the road.

PC Williams said: “We stopped to give some assistance, and help make sure the woman was able to visit all her appointments on time.

“Our care workers and health workers are all providing such a valuable service to our communities, and we are happy to support in any way we can.”

Commenting on Facebook, Marie Russ said: “Thankyou to the police offices for helping us…and helping our carer carry on working…stay safe”

Another user, Dave Shepherd, said: “Well done Derbyshire police you are all amazing thanks for keeping safe.”

Kevin Brooks also said: “It’s the small things. Well done.”