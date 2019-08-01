A depraved care worker who raped a severely disabled man multiple times over the Christmas and New Year period was jailed.

White-haired and bespectacled Steven Watson, 64, carried out the horrific crimes on a man in his 40s who was unable to give consent.

Watson, of Dunfermline, Fife, who worked for a charity providing care within a residential care home, attacked his victim repeatedly between December 2018 and January this year.

Management at the home became suspicious of his behaviour and called in police.

On June 26, Watson pleaded guilty to rape, and today (July 31) he was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh, to six years and four months.

He will be on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Detective Constable Lauren Miller of Fife’s Divisional Rape Investigation Unit said: “Steven Watson used his position to prey on an extremely vulnerable man in what was a despicable breach of trust.

“I want to thank staff for their vigilance in reporting concerns to management and police, and for their co-operation with our investigation.

“Police Scotland is committed to safeguarding people from sexual violence and any reports will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.”

