Few patron saints tease morons out of their xenophobic holes better than St George, and this year was no exception.
Katie Hopkins, David Vance and Martin Daubney joined a host of idiotic tweeters who capitalised on the day to propagate their racist bile.
As is often the case the responses offered a more insightful and heartening version of events.
We take a look at the best and the worst below:
Where is Sadiq? Oh….
Dear @MayorofLondon— David Vance (@DVATW) April 23, 2020
It may have escaped your attention but today is #StGeorgesDay and I note you have nothing to say about it. Do you hate the English THAT much?
🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴
Today we celebrate #StGeorgesDay and everything that makes this nation great, from our rich and diverse culture to our resilience and our generosity. 🏴 pic.twitter.com/ueZ23iTeun— Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) April 23, 2020
Jacob Rees-Mogg AKA “the dragon slayer“
This is both the best and worst #StGeorgesDay post of all time by the way pic.twitter.com/PKVv7LZi3l— James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 23, 2019
Lammy nails it again
I was born in Archway. I love the countryside, Walkers crisps and Sunday Roasts. I was a Church of England chorister. The comedy that makes me laugh the most is English – from Dick Emery and Benny Hill to Alan Partridge.— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 23, 2020
I’m as English as anyone else #StGeorgesDay pic.twitter.com/eb2dib1WTd
Hopkins out on Diwali
On #StGeorgesDay – spare a thought for the English.— Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) April 23, 2020
This is London under Sadiq Khan.
This is what we are up against. These Gentlemen calling me “a Zionist bitch” #StGeorge pic.twitter.com/UCb0kGL14g
And where would we be without the Brexit Party lunes…..
Happy #StGeorgesDay during a hugely testing time— Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) April 23, 2020
I note that the BBC website – filled with #coronavirus stories critical of the government and even a #DrWho plug – fails to mention our national day or celebrate Englishness. Plus ça change! 🤷🏼♂️🏴 pic.twitter.com/w8SAiA6CJP
