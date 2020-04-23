Few patron saints tease morons out of their xenophobic holes better than St George, and this year was no exception.

Katie Hopkins, David Vance and Martin Daubney joined a host of idiotic tweeters who capitalised on the day to propagate their racist bile.

As is often the case the responses offered a more insightful and heartening version of events.

We take a look at the best and the worst below:

Where is Sadiq? Oh….

Dear @MayorofLondon

It may have escaped your attention but today is #StGeorgesDay and I note you have nothing to say about it. Do you hate the English THAT much?

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — David Vance (@DVATW) April 23, 2020

Today we celebrate #StGeorgesDay and everything that makes this nation great, from our rich and diverse culture to our resilience and our generosity. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ueZ23iTeun — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) April 23, 2020

Jacob Rees-Mogg AKA “the dragon slayer“

This is both the best and worst #StGeorgesDay post of all time by the way pic.twitter.com/PKVv7LZi3l — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 23, 2019

Lammy nails it again

I was born in Archway. I love the countryside, Walkers crisps and Sunday Roasts. I was a Church of England chorister. The comedy that makes me laugh the most is English – from Dick Emery and Benny Hill to Alan Partridge.



I’m as English as anyone else #StGeorgesDay pic.twitter.com/eb2dib1WTd — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 23, 2020

Hopkins out on Diwali

On #StGeorgesDay – spare a thought for the English.



This is London under Sadiq Khan.



This is what we are up against. These Gentlemen calling me “a Zionist bitch” #StGeorge pic.twitter.com/UCb0kGL14g — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) April 23, 2020

And where would we be without the Brexit Party lunes…..

Happy #StGeorgesDay during a hugely testing time



I note that the BBC website – filled with #coronavirus stories critical of the government and even a #DrWho plug – fails to mention our national day or celebrate Englishness. Plus ça change! 🤷🏼‍♂️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/w8SAiA6CJP — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) April 23, 2020

