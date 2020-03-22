Large crowds of vile yobs “coughed and spat” at front line emergency workers dealing with a serious incident on Saturday night, a police officer has claimed.

PC Rachel Story, of West Yorkshire Police, also claimed that motorbike riders then threw eggs at officers dealing with the incident.

On her professional twitter account she wrote the crowds were stood “shoulder to shoulder” and spat on the floor.

PC Story said she had to wash her boots in Dettol when she finished her shift.

She tweeted: “So whilst scene guarding at a serious incident tonight we were faced with large crowds shoulder to shoulder, spitting on the floor and coughing at us when asking them to move back.

“Yes coughing then the target of egg throwers on passing motorbikes…. just WHY? no excuse!”

Her colleague PC Charlotte Nicholls replied: “It was just vile. I had to wash my boots last night when I got home as I couldn’t stop thinking about the amount of spit id stood in!!”

The shocking claim comes as pubs and restaurants in the UK have been ordered to close by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stop deadly disease Covid-19 spreading.

Over the weekend, neighbouring force North Yorkshire Police were forced to issue a warning to parents asking them to stop kids from gathering in large crowds.

The force said it would arrest any youths caught committing antisocial behaviour offences.

Official government guidance is that people should not go out in groups and anyone out in public should maintain a social distance of at least two metres.