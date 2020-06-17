A group of men was spotted apparently standing guard in front of a statue of George Eliot in Nuneaton, while a Black Lives Matter protest took place a short distance away over the weekend.

Mary Ann Evans was known by her pen name George Eliot was one of the leading writers of the Victorian era. She wrote seven novels, Adam Bede (1859), The Mill on the Floss (1860), Silas Marner (1861), Romola (1862–63), Felix Holt, the Radical (1866), Middlemarch (1871–72) and Daniel Deronda (1876)

Eliot – being a critic of slavery and oppression – was not targeted in a list of statues of slavers published by BLM supporters last week.

However, it appears the decision was the protect her monument anyway, with photos of them surrounding the statue triggering scorn online.

Here are some of the best reactions

Amazing. Not spent a second looking into why that statue was attacked, just assume all statues, no matter who they are, are in danger. That's what we're locked in with. https://t.co/EqzBez7Yen — John Rain CBE (@MrKenShabby) June 16, 2020

They were worried about the three planned marches that day, the larger left and right marches are going to demonstrate at statues of actual slavers. That one is the middle march.



I’ll get my coat. — Dr Stu Eve (@stueve) June 16, 2020

I see now that my book club is not nearly militant enough. — Catherine Mitchell (@CathMitch14) June 16, 2020

Eliot fans have been radicalised https://t.co/t1qgNmR06h — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) June 16, 2020

They're protesting because the statue of George Eliot has been replaced by some woman. It's an antifa/Soros plot if ever I saw one. — SteveM (@stevemaybury) June 16, 2020

'George's writing meant a lot to me. He got me through the custody hearings and a difficult time,' said one statue protector. — DanC (@DanSeanClayton) June 16, 2020

– Where did you serve in the 2020 Lockdown Statue Wars?

– I was in the Literary Guard (Victorian Novelists Division) https://t.co/UYwW1CnT1t — jennylandreth (@jennylandreth) June 16, 2020

'If you don't like Middlemarch, I'll kick your facking head in.'' https://t.co/jsKdX52bSQ — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) June 16, 2020

‘E’s called George. Got to be a good bloke!! — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) June 16, 2020

EDL lads furious that the PC brigade replaced George Eliot's statue with a woman. https://t.co/9DEjVK0tSA — John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) June 16, 2020

Oh my god … they are … *rubs eyes* they really are guarding the statue of George Eliot in Nuneaton. pic.twitter.com/i7yiSEjZ46 — Helen Macdonald (@HelenJMacdonald) June 16, 2020

