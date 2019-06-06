TRENDING:
Must Reads

Animal lovers horrified as boat owner repeatedly rams dinghy where Windo the seal has been sunbathing

June 6, 2019

Animal lovers were left horrified after a boat owner repeatedly rammed a dinghy where ‘celebrity seal’ Windo has been sunbathing.

The large mammal, given the affectionate nickname by locals, first took up residence on the inflatable tender on Friday, May 31.

He was plagued by ‘paparazzi’ holiday-makers who all wanted a snap of the local hero – now famous for waving at anyone that sailed close.

But now Windo has been targeted by a man who wants to move him on – and keeps ramming his upturned boat home in Dartmouth, Devon.

credit;SWNS

Local resident Andy Kyle said: “It seems that almost everybody loves Windo the Seal, and why not?

“He’s a charming chap who over the last six days has happily obliged by posing for pictures for all manner of inquisitive rubberneckers.

“But there’s always one, isn’t there.”

Andy said he first saw the perpetrator on Monday, June 3, and watched on as the man in a motorised boat rammed into Waldo’s home.

credit;SWNS

He shared an image of the moment Waldo was about to be rammed, with the caption: “On Monday night Windo was forcibly dislodged from his day bed. This is him looking, increduously, at the perpertrator, who is taking aim.”

Andy continued: “Difficult to know what the guy’s problem with Windo is. But on Monday night he made sure that Windo wasn’t going to stay on his luxury pad.”

Contributing & Investigations Editor & Director of Growth wears glasses and curly hair cool ideas to: ben.gelblum (at) thelondoneconomic.com @BenGelblum

Leave a Reply

People are talking about…

Cassette Boy trolls Boris Johnson’s leadership bid with this NSFW gem of a vid
May 17, 2019
How the global Youth Strike For Climate shows the future is bright
March 15, 2019
Refusals of FOI requests at record levels as government discloses less and less information
January 30, 2019
This Facebook comment about Jeremy Corbyn is going viral
237 Comments
May 31, 2017
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
212 Comments
April 27, 2016

Latest Articles…

Brexit Party forced to fire campaign chief after BNP revelations
June 6, 2019
Rain-filled elephant tracks serve as “refuges” for frogs, shielding them from predators
June 6, 2019
Ford plant set to close with loss of 1,700 jobs
June 6, 2019
Trattoria Gloria | Photo: Jérôme Galland
Restaurant Review: Gloria