A 92-year-old woman has been left “distraught” after her home was burgled by two vile thieves who distracted her by pretending her neighbour had died of Coronavirus.

The sick pair ransacked the woman’s home and made off with valuables including a purse, cash and jewellery in the raid.

Police said the despicable duo knocked on the pensioner’s door and offered to clean her house for her after lying about her neighbour dying of Covid-19.

But once inside, they stole the items as the pensioner went to get cleaning products for them.

Greater Manchester

Cops were called the house in Grasmere Road in Royton, Greater Manchester, at around 7.30pm last night (2/4).

They said the two men were dressed in all black and one offender is described as having an olive-skin complexion.

The other man is described as wearing a bobble hat.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “The elderly woman wasn’t physically injured, but has been left understandably distraught by the incident. “

Chief Inspector Trevor Harrison said: “This is an absolutely appalling crime, which has taken advantage of a vulnerable and elderly woman at a time where we, as a society, should be looking out for her.

“This is the lowest of the low.

“I would make a direct appeal to anyone who was in the local area around the time of the incident to please get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity.

“Sometimes, even the smallest detail can progress our investigation and help us bring those responsible to justice.

“Officers will continue to support the 92-year-old woman at this upsetting time and I want to stress that we are treating this as an absolute priority.

“I know the public will support us in this.”

Witnesses are urged to call police on 0161 856 8922, quoting incident number 2104 of 02/04/20.

Reports can also be made anonymously, via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

