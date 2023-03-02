The EuroMillions jackpot on Friday has hit an estimated £114 million, meaning the winner could afford their own private island in the Bahamas.

The prize could also buy seven central London penthouses or three million bottles of Moet champagne.

However, new research commissioned by National Lottery organisers Camelot shows that young winners would plan to give almost 20 per cent of their millions away.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults, carried out by Perspectus Global, showed a third of 18 to 29-year-olds would either give cash to their parents or pay off family debts.

Meanwhile, 26 per cent said they would donate money to charities that were important to them, but the same percentage would also splash their newly won cash on a dream holiday.

Some 7 per cent said they would invest in ways to fight climate change, while 6 per cent said they would set up their own political party and run as an MP.

Andy Carter, senior winners advisor at The National Lottery said: “We have paid over 6,000 National Lottery millionaires and have seen winners get excited about everything from buying their dream home, booking amazing holidays or even splashing out on the new vacuum cleaner they’ve always wanted!

“But without a doubt, seeing the joy that helping family, friends or their local community brings is what a winner remembers the most.

“It’s heart-warming to see that young people want to change the lives of the people they care about.

“And with a massive win like Friday’s estimated £114 million jackpot, they could change a lot of lives.”

Only a handful of UK players have ever won more than £100 million in a EuroMillions jackpot.

In July, an anonymous UK ticket-holder won a record EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million.

