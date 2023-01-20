We have all dreamt of winning the lottery at some point in our lives, but which numbers give you the best chance of winning?

Gaming expert Francisc Csiki from online casinos comparison service CasinoAlpha has revealed some fascinating top tips that could increase your chances.

He points out that some common practices will actively hinder your already small chances of getting any payout, such as:

Lucky numbers do not help

The argument is simple. While you may think these numbers to be very personal to you, there is a big chance that you share your lucky numbers with thousands of other players. Additionally, lucky numbers, dates of birth or other such combinations usually cover a small range of possibilities. You are essentially lowering your likelihood of getting the right match alone.

So:

Do not choose birthday numbers, common strings (1,2,3,4,5,6), or “lucky numbers.”

Since many will do just that, pick double digits higher than 31, as they will not be included in birthday tickets.

There is a secret to choosing numbers

We can draw this conclusion based on Arin Zargarian’s 2020 paper on the statistical analysis of Powerball winning numbers.

Essentially, Zargarian went back and checked all the hit frequencies for the game balls beginning in 2010. He found two numbers with a multiple hit frequency: 21, with a 43 per cent greater chance, and 23, with a 58 per cent greater chance. Therefore, statistical data indicates that you may want to choose 23 and 21 on your ticket.

Playing the same ticket in subsequent draws does nothing

Lottery draws are independent and random events. This means that they do not influence each other.

Many sense that if a combination came up in last week’s draw, it would not do so this week. However, this is just as likely as any other string of numbers. Fortunately, even though playing the same ticket will not increase your chance of winning, it will not decrease it either.

