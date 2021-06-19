











Check the winning ThunderBall numbers to find out if your life has just changed!

Results will appear here as soon as they happen. The Thunderball draw takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at around 8.15pm.

Are you one of tonight’s lucky winners? What will you spend your prize on?

The Thunderball Results

Published right here at 8.15pm.

Numbers: 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 Thunderball: 0 Draw Date: Saturday, 19 June 2021 To claim your prize and verify your numbers go to The National Lottery website.

Check back to find out if you’ll be going to work in the morning. Please note: If the numbers don’t appear here after the draw, please refresh your browser page.

Previous Winning Numbers

If you would like to see previous results, check out our Lotto Results Page.

When does the draw take place?

The National Lottery Draws;

The EuroMillions draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday at approximately 8pm.

draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday at approximately 8pm. The Thunderball draw takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at approximately 8pm.

draw takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at approximately 8pm. The Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at 7:45pm.

draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at 7:45pm. The Set For Life draw takes place every Monday and Thursday evening.

The National Lottery games on The National Lottery website are promoted by Camelot UK Lotteries Limited under licence.

Disclaimer: Please note that we retrieve our Lotto, EuroMillions, Set for Life, and ThunderBall numbers via a third party. We aim to bring you the Lottery results instantly after the draw has been made, faster than any other news outlet. However please ensure that you check your numbers at the official National Lottery page. TheLondonEconomic.com cannot be held responsible for any misprints, typos or inaccuracies that lead to any financial loss or failure to claim winnings.