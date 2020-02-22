Thunder Ball Results Saturday 22nd February: Check the winning ThunderBall numbers to find out if your life has just changed!

05, 11, 12, 24, 27 ThunderBall = 10 Winning Numbers: Saturday 22nd February 2020

When does the draw take place?

The UK Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday evening. Wednesday draws are scheduled for 8pm and Saturday draws for 8.30pm. You can see the live results right here!

The EuroMillions draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday at approximately 8pm. Similarly, you can see the live results right here!

The ThunderBall draw takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at approximately 8pm. Again, you can see the live results right here!

A full breakdown of prizes will be available not long after the draw is completed and can be found on the official site.

Claiming your prize

All National Lottery and Euro Millions draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days after the day of the draw (unless you follow the procedure which allows you to claim within seven days after the end of the claim period).

Most smaller prizes will be paid directly into your account (online), or can be claimed at the retailer.

You can claim prizes above £500 (up to and including £50,000) at designated post offices. Just look for ones with a National Lottery terminal.

If you’ve been really lucky and won over £30,000 you’ll need to call the claim line on 0333 234 44 33 (during regular opening hours and during the claim period). Prizes will be paid by cheque, unless they are over £50,000, in which case they need to be collected in person.

