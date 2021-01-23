Today’s National Lottery Lotto Results Saturday 23rd January 2021

Lotto Results for tonight’s £7.3 draw. Are you going to be a millionaire by this time tonight? Or have you won your share in the latest jackpot? Check your winning National Lottery Lotto and Euro Millions results to find out!

Lotto Results will appear here as soon as they happen, every Wednesday and Saturday.

Will you be one of tonight’s lucky winners? What will you spend your winnings on?

The National Lottery Draw Numbers – published right here at 7.45pm, live.