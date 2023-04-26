Results for tonight’s estimated £8.9 million jackpot Lotto draw. Are you going to be a millionaire by this time tonight? Or have you won your share in the latest jackpot? Check the Lotto results to find out!

The Lotto Results

Numbers: 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 Bonus Ball: 0 Draw Date: Wednesday, 26 April 2023 To claim your prize and verify your numbers go to The National Lottery website.

Previous Winning Numbers

If you would like to see previous results, check out our National Lottery Results page. You’ll find all of the Lotto, Thunderball, Set For Life and EuroMillions numbers from the past few weeks.

When does the draws take place?

The National Lottery Draws;

The EuroMillions draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday at approximately 8pm.

draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday at approximately 8pm. The Thunderball draw takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at approximately 8pm.

draw takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at approximately 8pm. The Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at 7:45pm.

draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at 7:45pm. The Set For Life draw takes place every Monday and Thursday evening.

Claiming your prize

All National Lottery and Euro Millions draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days after the day of the draw (unless you follow the procedure which allows you to claim within seven days after the end of the claim period).

Most smaller prizes will be paid directly into your account (online), or can be claimed at the retailer.

You can claim prizes above £500 (up to and including £50,000) at designated post offices. Just look for ones with a National Lottery terminal.

If you’ve been really lucky and won over £30,000 you’ll need to call the claim line on 0333 234 44 33 (during regular opening hours and during the claim period). Prizes will be paid by cheque, unless they are over £50,000, in which case they need to be collected in person.

Disclaimer: Please note that we retrieve our Lotto, EuroMillions, Set for Life, and ThunderBall numbers via a third party. We aim to bring you the Lottery results instantly after the draw has been made, faster than any other news outlet. However please ensure that you check your numbers at the official National Lottery page. TheLondonEconomic.com cannot be held responsible for any misprints, typos or inaccuracies that lead to any financial loss or failure to claim winnings.