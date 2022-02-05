UK EuroMillions ticket-holders have been urged to check their ticket following last night’s draw.

A player based in Britain matched all seven numbers to scoop the top prize.

The winning numbers were 3, 25, 38, 43, 49 and the lucky star numbers were 3 and 7.

Camelot is urging players to check their tickets to see if they have won.

While it is a huge sum of money, the win is not in the top five highest UK winners.

According to the BBC the British record of £170 million was claimed in October 2019.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What an amazing night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s whopping £109.9 million special EuroMillions Super Jackpot.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.