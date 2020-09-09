Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 9 September 2020

Dry, cloudy morning, with brighter spells. A band of thicker cloud and perhaps some rain moves south through the afternoon, clearing to some late sunshine. Staying rather cloudy across Kent. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

