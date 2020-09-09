Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Wednesday 9 September 2020
Dry, cloudy morning, with brighter spells. A band of thicker cloud and perhaps some rain moves south through the afternoon, clearing to some late sunshine. Staying rather cloudy across Kent. Maximum temperature 24 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Moderate.
UK Weather Warnings:
None.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.