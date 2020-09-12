Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Wednesday 9 December 2020
A partly cloudy start on Wednesday with a chance of some light rain. Becoming drier with clear spells developing into the afternoon and evening. Mildest along the south coast. Maximum temperature 9 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings may be in force for: England
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
