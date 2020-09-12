Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 9 December 2020

A partly cloudy start on Wednesday with a chance of some light rain. Becoming drier with clear spells developing into the afternoon and evening. Mildest along the south coast. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.