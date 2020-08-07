Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 8 July 2020

Monday mostly dry and bright with isolated showers as winds ease. Bright or sunny spells Tuesday, with light winds. Wednesday probably cloudy with some rain likely, mainly in the north. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: none.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England..

Chance of precipitation: 50%

