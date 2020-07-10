Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 7 October 2020

Wednesday will probably start dry with the best of the sunshine during the morning. Thickening cloud may bring rain to western areas and this could reach London by evening. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.