Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 6 January 2021

A mostly cloudy and breezy start with showers continuing from the North Sea, these wintry over high ground. Becoming drier and clearer later as winds fall light. Cloudy again overnight. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.