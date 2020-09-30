Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 30 September 2020

Early fog and low cloud should soon clear to leave a bright start, with some sunny spells. Cloud and rain will arrive from west during the afternoon, with freshening winds. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

