Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Wednesday 30 September 2020
Early fog and low cloud should soon clear to leave a bright start, with some sunny spells. Cloud and rain will arrive from west during the afternoon, with freshening winds. Maximum temperature 17 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
