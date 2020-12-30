Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 30 December 2020

Dry and bright, but cold with any freezing fog patches or frost slow to clear. Rain moving east through the evening and overnight, with a risk of sleet and snow. Maximum temperature -3 °C.

Special weather advisories: Yellow Warning: Snow and Ice.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.