Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 3 June 2020:

A marked change in weather conditions is expected in the second half of the working week: temperatures will fall, with wetter, windier weather then likely, with some thunder also possible. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: No weather warnings are in force for the UK.

Chance of precipitation: >10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.