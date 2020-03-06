Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Wednesday 3 June 2020:
A marked change in weather conditions is expected in the second half of the working week: temperatures will fall, with wetter, windier weather then likely, with some thunder also possible. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Moderate.
UK Weather Warnings:
No weather warnings are in force for the UK.
Chance of precipitation:
>10%
Weather data provided by the Met Office.
