Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Friday 3 July 2020
A bright start for some on Friday, otherwise generally becoming cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle throughout the day. Becoming windy but still warm in any brightness. Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
High.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England..
Chance of precipitation:
10%
