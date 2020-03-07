Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 3 July 2020

A bright start for some on Friday, otherwise generally becoming cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle throughout the day. Becoming windy but still warm in any brightness. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England..

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.