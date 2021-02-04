Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Thursday 4 February 2021
Cloud will rapidly become widespread during the morning, bringing a spell of showery rain, perhaps locally heavy in the afternoon. Becoming drier from the west later. Maximum temperature 10 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
