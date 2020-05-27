Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 27 May 2020:

Mainly dry, often sunny and warm, or very warm inland, with variable cloud. However feeling cooler near coasts with an easterly breeze, which will freshen later in the week. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.