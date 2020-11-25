Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 25 November 2020

Wednesday looks set to be cloudy with some rain and drizzle, perhaps turning rather heavy across eastern parts. Probably drier across far western areas by evening. Light winds. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: <5%

