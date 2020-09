Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 23 September 2020

Bright and largely dry initially but some thicker cloud and areas of light rain in the west, moving slowly eastwards. Improving from the west later, but a chance of showers. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <50%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.