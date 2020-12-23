Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 23 December 2020

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, especially during the morning. Some drier and brighter interludes into the afternoon, with a few showers. Very mild. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Special weather advisories: Rain.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: 40%

