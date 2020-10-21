Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 21 October 2020

Cloudy and wet through the morning and rather windy with possible coastal gales in the east. Drier during the afternoon with winds easing though remaining mostly cloudy. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 90%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.