Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 2 September 2020

Another largely fine day with plenty of sunshine through the morning, although this turning hazier during the afternoon. Later it will become breezier with rain arriving overnight. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: Thunderstorm warnings continue across much of the UK until Monday, 17th August, with a risk of impacts from heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.