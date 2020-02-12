Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Wednesday 2 December 2020
After a bright start initially, a band of cloud and some outbreaks of rain will sink southeastwards during Wednesday, before clearing by the evening. Breezy and feeling cold. Maximum temperature 7 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings may be in force for: England
Chance of precipitation:
10%
