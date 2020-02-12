Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 2 December 2020

After a bright start initially, a band of cloud and some outbreaks of rain will sink southeastwards during Wednesday, before clearing by the evening. Breezy and feeling cold. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: 10%

