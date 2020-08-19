Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 19 August 2020

Locally heavy rain will arrive from the southwest during the morning and persist through the afternoon. Turning windier. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Special weather advisories: Thunderstorm warnings continue across much of the UK until Monday, 17th August, with a risk of impacts from heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 90%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.