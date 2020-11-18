Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Wednesday 18 November 2020
A dry and bright start for many with sunny spells but turning cloudier with outbreaks of rain spreading across the region, especially during the early evening. Maximum temperature 14 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<20%
