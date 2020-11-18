Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 18 November 2020

A dry and bright start for many with sunny spells but turning cloudier with outbreaks of rain spreading across the region, especially during the early evening. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <20%

