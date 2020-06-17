Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 17 June 2020:

Warm sunny spells and further isolated thundery showers Wednesday. Cloud thickening overnight, with some rain spreading erratically northwest. Likely cooler and rather cloudy, with outbreaks of rain Thursday and Friday. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.