Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 17 February 2021

Another mild and murky start on Wednesday, with rain and cloud slow to clear. Dry for a time before further cloud and rain arrive from the southwest in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: < 20%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.