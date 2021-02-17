Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Wednesday 17 February 2021
Another mild and murky start on Wednesday, with rain and cloud slow to clear. Dry for a time before further cloud and rain arrive from the southwest in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 11 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
< 20%
