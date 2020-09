Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 16 September 2020

Dry with sunny spells through the day. Less hot than on Tuesday, but still warm or very warm. Becoming cloudier and a little breezier into the evening and overnight. Maximum temperature 26 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

