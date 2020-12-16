Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 16 December 2020

Dry and breezy through the morning, with some bright or sunny spells developing. However, more general cloud and rain will spread from the west in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: <5%

