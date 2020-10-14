Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Wednesday 14 October 2020
A mixture of sunny spells and showers after a largely sunny start, these more frequent and heavier during the afternoon. Feeling cold, particularly along coastal areas. Maximum temperature 15 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
