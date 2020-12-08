Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 12 August 2020

A dry and sunny start to the day. Heavy and thundery showers developing from the south, perhaps becoming more widespread for a time later in the day. Staying very hot. Maximum temperature 37 °C.

Special weather advisories: The hot weather will continue across the UK, with heatwave conditions for many, creating ideal conditions for thunderstorms which will bring heavy rain and increasing risks from flash flooding, lightning and hail..

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.