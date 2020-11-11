Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 11 November 2020

A chilly but bright morning with sunny spells after the clearance of fog patches. Gradually becoming cloudier and windier later, with rain arriving from the west into the evening. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.