Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 10 June 2020:

Cloudier, cooler on Wednesday and Thursday with outbreaks of rain or showers, perhaps sometimes heavy, with strengthening winds. Drier on Friday but becoming breezy and cloudier especially along the east. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.