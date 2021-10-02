Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Wednesday 10 February 2021
Wednesday will be a very cold, bright day with sunshine and a few snow showers, these mostly light. Brisk northeasterly winds will slowly decrease in strength. Severe frost overnight. Maximum temperature 1 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Snow.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
Weather data provided by the Met Office.