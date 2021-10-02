Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 10 February 2021

Wednesday will be a very cold, bright day with sunshine and a few snow showers, these mostly light. Brisk northeasterly winds will slowly decrease in strength. Severe frost overnight. Maximum temperature 1 °C.

Special weather advisories: Snow.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

