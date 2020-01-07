Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday Wednesday 1 July 2020

It should be largely dry with bright or sunny spells throughout the day. Generally another windy day for many, although it should feel pleasantly warm in the sunshine, where sheltered. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Special weather advisories: none.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England..

Chance of precipitation: 30%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.