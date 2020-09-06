Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 9 June 2020:

Another cloudy start but light winds for most areas. Feeling cooler to begin especially about the coast but sunny spells will develop in the afternoon. Becoming increasingly cloudy by evening. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.