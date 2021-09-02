Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Tuesday 9 February 2021
Wintry showers continuing but becoming fewer. Icy stretches remain likely with bitterly cold fresh easterly winds. Some winter sunshine between showers. Another hard overnight frost. Maximum temperature 1 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Snow.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.