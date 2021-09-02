Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 9 February 2021

Wintry showers continuing but becoming fewer. Icy stretches remain likely with bitterly cold fresh easterly winds. Some winter sunshine between showers. Another hard overnight frost. Maximum temperature 1 °C.

Special weather advisories: Snow.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.